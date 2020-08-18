Developer Sucker Punch and its Kurosawa-infused epic Ghost of Tsushima continues to dominate sales numbers, critics’ scores, and headlines well beyond its release last month. While yesterday’s news was that a free co-op multiplayer mode called Legends will be coming to the samurai epic, today’s headlines feature yet another accolade for the game, its development team, and Sony. The votes are in and Ghost of Tsushima is the winner of the PlayStation Blog’s Players’ Choice poll award for the month of July. It beats out other July competition as Iron Man VR, Cuphead, and Skater XL.

“Congratulations to Sucker Punch Productions! Its samurai epic Ghost of Tsushima was voted July’s best new game by PlayStation.Blog readers” wrote manager of content creations at SIE, Brett Elston. “There was much to celebrate in this open-world action tale, be it the razor-sharp combat, its gorgeous world design or incredible soundtrack. And the adventure doesn’t end there: fans can also look forward to a newly-announced multiplayer mode coming later this year.” The official Ghost of Tsushima Twitter account also thanked the fans, saying “Thank you to everyone who voted for Ghost of Tsushima! Your support has been amazing!”

And while we get ever further from the release of Ghost of Tsushima and closer to the end of the year and inevitable game of the year talks, one must wonder: How is Ghost of Tsushima going to stack up in the talks for best game of the year when compared to the likes of The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Animal Crossing, and more? The competition is stiff this year and many GOTY awards could go any and all directions. Much like thinking about Christmas in August, maybe it’s just too soon to be talking about these things without the rest of the year’s cards on the table. After all, next-gen is slated to launch before the calendar changes.

Ghost of Tsushima is out now exclusively for PlayStation 4.