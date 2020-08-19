Crytek had plans to show off a first-look at Crysis Remastered on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One back in July. However, a leaked trailer and widespread disappointment about said trailer put a stop to such plans. As a result, the developer delayed its trailer and release date-sharing intentions for all platforms, barring the Nintendo Switch. But a since-removed video from PlayStation Access may have let loose details about the PS4 release. According to the video, the Crysis remaster will launch this week on Friday, August 21st.

The PlayStation UK YouTube channel posted a PlayStation Access video about this week’s releases. As noted above, Crysis featured in the round-up as an August 21st release, reports Video Games Chronicle. The video’s vanishing act clearly suggests one of two things: Either PlayStation Access’ information is wildly inaccurate, or they let the news slip too early.

At the time of writing, despite the news already being widely reported, Crytek has yet to address the August 21st launch date claim. Interestingly, the most recent post on Crysis‘ official Twitter account is from last Friday. It notably features the promise that more details are on the way.

Raptor Team, prepare for landing! The wait is almost over, and we promise it will be worth it!

Please stand-by for further intel. Download your briefing wallpaper with our brand new remastered 8K Nanosuit – https://t.co/C61STjqNKE#StayTuned pic.twitter.com/kd7JwRUmvs — Crysis (@Crysis) August 14, 2020

We’ll know soon enough whether Crysis Remastered is actually slated to hit the PS4, PC, and Xbox one this Friday.

[Source: PlayStation Access via Video Games Chronicle]