Suikoden fans sure are thirsty, huh? Launched late last month to instant fundraising success, the Kickstarter project for the Suikoden spiritual revival Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes hit its initial goal within hours of going live. Well, the hits keep coming and they don’t stop coming because Eiyuden Chronicle is now the 6th most funded Kickstarter video game project of all time, and is only a couple hundred thousand dollars behind the 5th most-backed game, Mighty No. 9. How much more can the game made by the creators of Suikoden grow in the four days it has left before the project closes?

Currently sitting at $3,524,210, Eiyuden Chronicle passed former 6th place holder Double Fine Adventure earlier today. To take over 5th place from the critically-panned Mega Man spiritual successor, the game needs to hit $3,845,170. Short of a funding miracle, Eiyuden Chronicle has little chance of reaching the first place title holder, Shenmue 3, which sits in the top spot with a whopping $6,333,295. While Shenmue 3 ended up being something of a disappointment, when it comes to Kickstarter projects its the enthusiasm that matters most, especially considering Kickstarter funding is often to secure fan interest, and doesn’t actually fully fund the creation of the game. Regardless, the amount raised from the fans and communities that support these games continues to be an astonishing feat and one that shows the power of games to bring folks together.

Can Eiyuden Chronicle move up the ranks even more? It’s entirely possible, as the 4th place spot is held by Pillars of Eternity at $3,986,929, and Torment: Tides of Numenera is in 3rd at $4,188,927. The latter is a longshot, but stranger things have happened when it comes to video game crowdfunding. Regardless, the number for a new IP in a crowded field such as the JRPG genre is an impressive feat, especially considering the Suikoden series has sat out almost two full console generations.

The Kickstarter for Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes ends in four days, with an estimated launch of 2022. Thanks to reaching funding stretch goals, we should see the title come to consoles when it releases.