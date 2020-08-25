Mild Spoiler Warning: While the Easter egg below is not a major story spoiler, we recommend having completed The Last of Us Part II at least once before reading further.

A couple of weeks ago, Naughty Dog released Grounded and Permadeath modes in a free update for The Last of Us Part II. Interestingly, those who overcome the trying new difficulty levels and make it to the end are treated with a special reward. That reward appears during the end credits, where Joel can be heard singing a full version of his “Future Days” rendition, which he only sings part of in the main game’s early hours.

Twitter user BeingHuman1993 caught the moment and managed to capture it in a PS4 Share clip. Hear more of Joel’s dulcet tones in the clip linked below:

This lengthier version of Joel’s Pearl Jam cover is extra special given its in-game significance. “Future Days” presumably counts as the first song he ever played for Ellie, evidenced by their first new scene together in The Last of Us Part II’s prologue. He clearly taught her to play it as well. There are a few instances throughout Ellie’s journey in the harrowing sequel where she stops to play it herself. All in all, “Future Days” acts as a thematic thread, one carefully woven into the experience when the time is right.

Another player reported hearing Shawn James’ “Through the Valley” in the end credits after wrapping up Permadeath. However, they didn’t offer any video proof. If true, the song’s placement there would certainly make sense. In addition to its prominent presence in TLoU Part II’s reveal trailer, “Through the Valley” is the track Ellie is listening to when Joel visits her during the aforementioned prologue scene.

The Last of Us Part II is in stores now for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Twitter via Polygon]