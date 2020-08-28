Ys IX: Monstrum Nox developer Falcom and publisher NIS America have finally shared release details for North America and Europe. North American players on PlayStation 4 will receive the title early next year on February 2, 2021. The European launch will follow not too long thereafter on February 5th. Meanwhile, an Oceania release is slated for February 12th. Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam players can explore Ys IX: Monstrum Nox on an unspecified date in the summer of 2021.

In addition to unveiling the above, NIS America and Falcom also unleashed a brand-new combat trailer. See more of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox in action in the following video:

Series protagonist Adol “the Red” Christin returns in Ys IX: Monstrum Nox for an all-new adventure. The start of the game finds Adol and his trusted companion Dogi attempting to enter the city of Balduq. However, the two aren’t given safe passage inside; ultimately, Adol is detained and imprisoned. As a captive, the adventurer crosses paths with Aprilis, an enigmatic woman who turns him into a Monstrum. Adol’s Monstrum transition grants him supernatural abilities, as well as the gift to exorcise other monsters.

From there, the protagonist teams with several other Monstrums in an effort to ward off threats that are spilling over from the “shadowy dimension” known as Grimwald Nox. Other mysteries also await Adol, including those involving the secrets behind the Monstrum curse and the chaos flooding the streets of Balduq.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox originally launched in September 2019 for the PS4 in Japan. The title will finally make its way to western audiences in February 2021.

[Source: NIS America via Gematsu]