Following the successful release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, Sony has announced that it’s looking into releasing more PlayStation first party titles on the platform.

In its annual report for 2020, the company laid out its plans to expand its portfolio to PC as part of its strategic direction to increase growth and profitability. The report reads:

SIE aims to achieve robust revenue growth by accelerating the virtuous cycle that has been established for the PlayStation Platform. This entails increasing active users and play time, enhancing network services and reinforcing content IP so that consumers select PlayStation as their platform of choice. Targeted outcomes include growth in active users, stronger retention and a shorter cash conversion cycle, from which expanded cash flow can be expected. We will explore expanding our first-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability.

Horizon Zero Dawn‘s release on PC was met with some resistance from PlayStation fans, prompting Worldwide Studios boss Herman Hulst to explain Sony’s move.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” he said back in March. “And to maybe put a few minds at ease, releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. We don’t have plans for day and date [PC releases], and we remain 100% committed to dedicated hardware.”

Previous unconfirmed reports have indicated that one of the titles Sony plans to port over to PC is Media Molecule’s Dreams.

