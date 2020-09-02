Marvel’s Avengers has yet to launch for everyone, but the title has already broken a PlayStation record. Throughout the month of August, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics hosted several beta sessions for the game, the first of which launched on PlayStation 4. It seems to have done quite a bit of good, too. The Marvel’s Avengers beta now counts as the most-downloaded beta in PlayStation history, according to Square Enix.

Such news comes courtesy of Square Enix itself. The publisher shared this “heroic achievement” in a celebratory post on Twitter. See the tweet linked below:

A heroic achievement — the Marvel’s Avengers Beta was globally the most-downloaded beta in PlayStation history. Congrats to our team @CrystalDynamics!#EmbraceYourPowers on September 4 https://t.co/UVFJmEgcrq pic.twitter.com/lAMniXczWg — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) September 2, 2020

This seems an especially notable feat given the presumed competition for such an achievement, which likely includes a few Call of Duty entries. While specific numbers are not public, we do know the beta attracted a massive global audience across all platforms. According to a tally recently provided by Square Enix, six million players on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One signed on for the Marvel’s Avengers beta at some point in August, which took place across three weekends.

Marvel’s Avengers launches digitally and at retail later this week on September 4th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. In late October, the first batch of post-launch content will go live in the form of Kate Bishop as a free playable character. Crystal Dynamics confirmed as much during this week’s War Table stream, while also announcing that Clint Barton’s Hawkeye will join the roster sometime in November. Spider-Man will be added in 2021 as a PlayStation exclusive character, while the developer also teased a Black Panther reveal, though decided to delay it out of respect for Chadwick Boseman’s death.

[Source: Square Enix on Twitter]