Though Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 has yet to release, Activision and developer Vicarious Visions are already rolling out day one updates. Thus far, there are three in total, which can be downloaded and installed for those who pre-loaded the digital version. A number of the changes concern bug fixes, but quite a few polish other aspects of the experience.

Version 1.02 for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 ushers in a variety of improvements, including a couple involving online components. According to MP1st, those enhancements are as follows:

Players in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 can now create parties with up to 8 players and play in normal and competitive playlists

Various crashes were fixed.



Cheers for rough combos have been reduced

A slight balance penalty was added to special manuals

XP gain has been reduced on extremely short runs

Various bugs in environment and character graphics have been corrected

Trick animations of skaters have been polished up

Version 1.03 and Version 1.04 simply tackle matchmaking bug fixes and general bug fixes, respectively. Since the remake won’t hit stores until tomorrow, it’s possible these three aren’t the last of THPS 1 + 2’s day one patches.

In other THPS-related news, the title’s full trophy list went live earlier this week. The list boasts 37 trophies, including a Platinum. This particular Platinum Trophy doesn’t seem as though it will be an easy get, either. A number of the trophies require players to be at the top of their game in terms of landing combos.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 launches digitally and at retail on September 4th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: MP1st]