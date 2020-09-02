The official list of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 trophies is finally live online. And they’re a doozy, to say the least. There are 37 trophies in total–19 Bronze, 13 Silver, 4 Gold, and 1 Platinum. While some of them seem easily attainable, quite a few trophies will demand plenty of time and effort for those of us who aren’t combo masters.

Check out the full list of trophies for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 below, courtesy of Exophase:

Pro Skater Returns: Complete all other Trophies! — Platinum

Summer’s Over: Unlock School in THPS1 Classic — Bronze

Medallion: Earn a Medal on any competition park in Tours — Bronze

The Truth is Out There: Unlock Roswell in THPS1 Classic — Bronze

The Truth is in Here: Find every alien plushie — Silver

Grand Tourer: Complete every goal in THPS1 Classic and gain all gold medals — Silver

Back to School… Again: Unlock School II in THPS2 Classic — Bronze

4 for Four: Earn any 4 Medals on competition parks in Tours — Bronze

Mess with the Bull…: Unlock Bullring in THPS2 Classic — Bronze

…Get the horns: Get hit by the Bull in Bullring — Bronze

Valhalla: Complete every goal in THPS2 Classic and gain all gold medals — Silver

Matchup: Complete a match in multiplayer — Bronze

BEEP BEEP: Get hit by a vehicle on every map that features them — Bronze

Creator: Create a skater using the CAS system — Bronze

Creative: Create a new park and upload it — Bronze

Bought the Farm: Spend $10,000 in the Skate Shop — Silver

Statted: Find all Stat points for any Pro Skater — Bronze

Donut Mess with a Cop: Unlock Officer Dick — Silver

Rookie of the Year: Earn the “Rookie” Challenge Collection — Bronze

Going to the Vet: Earn the “Veteran Challenge Collection — Silver

Legen-Dairy: Earn the “Legend” Challenge Collection — Gold

Got There: Complete all “Hard” Get-Theres — Gold

#10 Downing Street: Reach Career level 10 — Bronze

ONE HUNDRED!: Reach Career level 100 — Silver

Paint the Town: Paint 100 surfaces in Graffiti across all playtime — Bronze

Horsin’ Around: Give 50 Letters in Horse — Silver

Combination Blow: Land a 50,000+ point combo — Bronze

Shoot and Score: Achieve a High Score of 1,000,000+ on any classic Park — Silver

High as a Kite: Land a 1,000,000+ point combo — Silver

You Broke the Scoreboard — Achieve a High Score of 10,000,000+ on any classic Park — Gold

Gap Master — Complete all Gap collections — Gold

Piece by Place: Place 500 objects in CAP — Bronze

Ouch!: Bail a 100,000+ point combo — Bronze

Score Total: Earn 5,000,000 points in Trick Attack across all playtime — Silver

Combo Total: Earn 2,000,000 points in Combo Mambo across all playtime — Silver

Shattered: Break 20 Panes of Glass — Silver

Can’t Judge Me: Achieve a judge score of 99.9 on a competition run — Bronze

As you can see, some trophies in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 should prove far simpler to earn than others. Still, unlocking this particular Platinum Trophy will be no easy task.

Following months of rumors and speculation, Activision and developer Vicarious Visions announced the remake this past May. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 shreds onto the PS4, PC, and Xbox One later this week on September 4th. It will go on sale digitally and at retail for $39.99. The Collector’s Edition, which features a real skateboard, costs $99.99.

[Source: Exophase.com]