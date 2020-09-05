Cyberpunk 2077 is preparing for certification and will see no further delays, CD Projekt RED has reassured investors. The company had previously expressed its confidence in meeting proposed launch windows but ended up delaying the game twice.

“Yes, we are confirming and, well, actually today we started preparing for the final certification, so we’re very close,” president Adam Kiciński replied when asked by an investor if Cyberpunk 2077 will make it in time for a November 19th launch (thanks, Video Games Chronicle). “Of course we’ll work on the title till the very end; that’s kind of normal. It’s a huge game, but as we said – everything is on track and we’re planning to launch it on 19 November.”

In the same call, VP of business development Michał Nowakowski confirmed that CD Projekt RED will not be following the recent trend of increasing next-gen game prices for the time being.

“As I mentioned when answering the previous question, we already announced – a while ago – preorders for our game in the US going at $59.99 and we’re not planning to change that price at the last minute,” he said. “It’s been out in the market and known to consumers for some time. In Europe, the game has been marketed by quite a few retailers for quite a while as well, so, in other words, we’re not planning to change where we are at the last minute for the consumers.”

Cyberpunk 2077‘s multiplayer as well as next-gen versions will launch in 2021. Plans for post-launch content have yet to be announced.

[Source: VGC]