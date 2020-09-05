Nioh 2 update 1.14 recently went alive and brought with it Picture Scrolls, which contain enemies and bosses from The Tengu’s Disciple DLC. The update also came with a number of balance adjustments and bug fixes.

Check out the complete patch notes below.

Additional Content

Added Picture Scrolls which contain enemies and bosses from “The Tengu’s Disciple.” These “Scroll of the Demon” Picture Scrolls can be acquired in Dream of the Demon.

Balance Adjustments

Adjusted the equipment dropped by enemies in the Dream of the Demon, as follows:

Increased the rate of occurrence of Special Effects which does not appear when using the Temper feature at the Blacksmith.

Increased the minimum value for the randomly determined Special Effects to make it easier for the maximum value to appear. (No changes have been made to the maximum value itself.)

Adjusted the Splitstaff skill, “Seesaw Strike” so that it more easily hit enemies when activated following a 2nd Quick Attack from High Stance.

Special Effects available during Yokai Shift are now activated when performing a grapple after a successful Burst Counter.

The Special Effect, “Deflect Bullets & Arrows (Timely Guard),” is now able to deflect some other projectiles. (The deflectable attacks are same as the Switchglaive skill, “Whirling Blade,” and the Onmyo Magic skill, “Gust Talisman.”)

Decreased the Amrita and gold rewards from Bakegani and Nuppeppo.

Increased the Amrita and gold rewards from Bosses in The Tengu’s Disciple.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the Mid Stance Quick Attack of the Splitstaff would not hit correctly when the Splitstaff Skill, “Fluid Form” was enabled.

Fixed an issue where Sneak Thief was not activated when performing a Sneak Attack on a Yokai enemy with a Splitstaff.

Fixed an issue where the shift animation would not be cancelled, and the player character would not immediately make the move to grapple when performing a Yokai Shift next to an enemy in a grappleable state if the Active Skills “Dragon Fang,” “Dragon Claw,” “Dragon Horn,” or “Merciless Barrage” were set.

Fixed an issue found in Picture Scroll missions where Kashin Koji would not attack if his health is reduced by a certain amount soon after he spawns.

Fixed an issue found in Picture Scroll missions where Kashin Koji would revive when defeated with a grapple.

Fixed an issue in some Picture Scroll missions where shrines could not be prayed at, and the Picture Scroll gauge would be empty after reviving if the player died at the same time as the boss.

Fixed an issue where players who have not yet unlocked Dream of the Demon could play Scroll of the Demon missions by following certain steps during an Expedition.

Fixed an issue with Picture Scroll Expeditions where it may become impossible to proceed if the host automatically times-out while they have the mission selection screen open.

Fixed an issue with Picture Scroll Expeditions where it was possible to start a Picture Scroll mission despite not having a Demon Parade Picture Scroll if a specific method was used, and it would become impossible to proceed.

Fixed an issue in the main mission of The Tengu’s Disciple, “A Song to Calm the Storm,” where an application error would occur during a particular event when on an Expedition with three players.

Fixed an issue in the main mission of The Tengu’s Disciple, “A Song to Calm the Storm,” where the boss would not respawn after the player revives if the player and boss both died at the same time.

Fixed an issue in the boss fight in the main mission of The Tengu’s Disciple, “Eternal Rivals,” where the boss would endlessly perform rush attacks.

Fixed an issue in The Tengu’s Disciple missions, “Eternal Rivals” and “Bond of the Blade,” where the boss would not move for a while after being hit with the Odachi skill “Bolting Boar.”

Fixed an issue in The Tengu’s Disciple sub mission, “The Tale of the Taira,” where the Visitor would fail the mission if the host leaves the session first.

Fixed an Expedition related issue in the mission, “A Strong Bond,” where if you continue after failing under certain circumstances, the treasure chest that was a part of the mission requirements would disappear and it would become impossible to proceed.

Fixed an issue where common rarity Soul Cores dropped in the Dream of the Demon had the “Rarity Inheritance (Soul Fusion)” Special Bonus.

Fixed an issue with Yoshitsune’s Armor where the “Equipment Weight” was inappropriately high when it has the Divine rarity.

Fixed an issue where the Storehouse menu would become sluggish when the number of items in the storehouse was high.

On the “Learn Skills” weapon selection screen, the judgement for how the movement of the left stick snaps to each icon was adjusted.

Fixed an issue where information from the Smithing Texts handed to the Blacksmith before closing the game application once would be lost if you started a new game in versions 1.11 to 1.13. (The information from the Smithing Texts that were handed in will be restored after applying patch version 1.14.)

Fixed an issue where the Body Marking settings in the character creation would sometimes be reset.

[Source: Team NINJA via Gematsu]