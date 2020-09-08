DIRT 5‘s road to release on current-gen platforms just became a tad longer, since Codemasters has delayed the upcoming racer for a second time. Instead of launching in October, the title will roll out about one month later on November 6th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Those who purchase the Amplified Edition can still expect to receive early access on November 3rd. Additionally, Codemasters maintains that it will release DIRT 5 on next-gen consoles at launch later this fall.

The company unveiled DiRT 5’s revised release plans in a text-laden image on Twitter this morning. See the tweet in question below:

News: DIRT 5 will now launch on November 6 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC. #XboxSeriesX and #PS5 versions still launching later this year. Our road trip just got a little bit longer. Thank you for being part of the journey with us. pic.twitter.com/p5c8MDUfKo — DIRT (@dirtgame) September 7, 2020

The post from Codemasters doesn’t offer a clear explanation as to why the extra development time is needed. Similarly, no explanation was shared regarding the previous delay, which moved the title’s original October launch date by one week. At least fans of the long-running franchise can still anticipate jumping back into the driver’s seat later this year.

DIRT 5 will arrive for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One this fall on November 6th. A next-gen version remains on track to launch when the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft release later in the year. All who purchase a copy on a current-gen platform will receive access to a next-gen upgrade free of charge.

