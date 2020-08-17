A leaked trailer went live early in July, hinting that DiRT 5 players on the PS4 and Xbox One would receive a free upgrade to the title’s next-gen iteration. Developer Codemasters remained silent about on the matter for a time. However, the studio has now officially shared confirmation of the free upgrade option.

Codemasters announced news of the current-gen to next-gen upgrade in the following tweet this past weekend:

All DIRT 5 players on Xbox One and PS4 from October 16 will be entitled to a FREE upgrade to the next-gen optimised version on #XboxSeriesX and #PS5, featuring 120fps modes Pre-order #DIRT5 today | https://t.co/RjSfJr7LTs pic.twitter.com/N7ook9zwD1 — DIRT (@dirtgame) August 16, 2020

The studio unveiled DiRT 5 earlier in the year during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox in May. And it seems fans of the long-running racing franchise are in for quite the treat. Most notably, the forthcoming entry will boast an all-new Career Mode, starring veteran voice actors Troy Baker and Nolan North in the leading roles. The Career Mode will span a total of five chapters with 130 events for players to complete. However, playing in all 130 events won’t be necessary for those who choose to skip around.

Codemasters originally planned to release the racing franchise’s new entry on October 9th. A recent delay pushed the title back by one week, though. DiRT 5 will now come to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on October 16th. As with every other cross-gen title, there’s presently no word on when DiRT 5 will land on next-gen consoles.

[Source: DiRT on Twitter]