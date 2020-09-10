Well, it seems that yet another Ubisoft Forward surprise has been spoiled ahead of time. Rumors were already rampant that Ubisoft would showcase a Prince of Persia remake during today’s UbiForward event. However, an online store leak appears to offer more insight. If imagery on a foreign Uplay store proves legitimate, the remake in question is for 2003’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

ResetEra member AndrewDTF spotted two leaked banner images on the Russian Uplay store early this morning. The user managed to nab screenshots of both, check them out below:

Interestingly, a short video clip is making the rounds, as well. It, too, appears to have come from the Russian Uplay store. See it in the tweet linked below:

When you’re dying to play a new Prince of Persia but all you can get from Ubisoft is… this ‘remake’… pic.twitter.com/KmbPqt2SRf — Manuel (@ManuelStanislao) September 10, 2020

Fans on ResetEra and Twitter aren’t taking too kindly to what’s on display in the images and video. The visuals are especially bearing the brunt of the criticism. Whether or not that specific tune will change once Ubisoft shows off the remake in full remains to be seen.

This won’t count as Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’s first rerelease. Ubisoft originally released the title in 2003 as a reboot of the Jordan Mechner-created series. An HD remaster, Prince of Persia Sands of Time HD, launched exclusively on PS3 in the fall of 2010.

Ubisoft Forward’s pre-show kicks off today at 11:00am PST. The full show will go live an hour later at 12:00pm PST. While it seems the Prince of Persia remake is a shoo-in, don’t expect to see anything from Skull & Bones.

[Source: ResetEra, Twitter via VG247]