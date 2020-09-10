Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game originally launched in the summer of 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. In late 2014, however, the 8-bit title was unceremoniously delisted on PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. Thankfully, such a wrong will soon be corrected. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition will roll out this holiday on the PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One for $14.99. This announcement is just in time for the game’s 10th anniversary, which came and went this passed August.

Ubisoft announced the surprising news during today’s Ubisoft Forward digital event. The following trailer accompanied the reveal:

Considering this is being billed as a Complete Edition, fans can expect Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game’s DLC to be included in the package as well. Said content comes in the form of “Knives Chau” and “Wallace Wells” add-on packs.

Unfortunately, it’s not currently clear as to whether this forthcoming edition will launch both digitally and physically. Fans online are certainly rallying for a boxed release, though, given the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the original game’s short life-cycle on PSN and Xbox Live storefronts.

Inspired by the comic series and movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game is a 2D beat ’em up that allows players to assume the roles of Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Stephen Stills, and several other memorable characters. The 8-bit animation from Paul Robertson, the glorious soundtrack by Anamanaguchi, and Bryan Lee O’Malley’s beautifully rendered retro cutscenes are bound to make fans of the original release fall even deeper in love with the experience.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition launches on an unspecified date this holiday.