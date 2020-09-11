Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the mesmerizing indie title that debuted during Sony’s PS5 event, will no longer launch this holiday season. Needing more time to finish the project, developer Ember Lab has decided to postpone the action-adventure’s release. Thus, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is now slated to arrive sometime in Q1 2021.

Ember Lab announced the “difficult decision” in the following post on the game’s Twitter page:

***An update to our Kena community*** pic.twitter.com/rKoy33YWKZ — Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab) September 11, 2020

According to the tweet’s text-laden image, “many challenges” and the studio’s transition to working remotely slowed the pace of development. While a tough choice, the post notes that such a decision is best for both the game and the team’s well-being. The extra time will allow Ember Lab to further polish the experience and fully deliver on its original vision for Kena: Bridge of Spirits.

In Kena, players will assume the role of the titular character. As a Spiritual Guide, Kena sets out in search of a sacred mountain shrine, one she expects to find near an abandoned village. The long-forgotten settlement is replete with other secrets to discover, too. And the overgrown forest that hides it is home to many a wandering spirit, including the Rot–the adorable soot-colored creatures.

The title’s delay comes on the heels of its placement as a Game Informer cover story. A few interesting details have come from the cover story. For one, Kena will not receive a full $60 price tag (or, for that matter, the increased $70 next-gen game price tag we’re seeing some publishers embrace). Ember Lab also spoke about the game’s impressive load times on the PS5. According to studio COO Josh Grier, the game takes “about two seconds” to load after leaving the PS5’s main menu screen.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will hit the PS4, PS5, and PC via Epic Games Store in early 2021.

