While Sony’s recent PlayStation 5 event confirmed speculation that Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake would serve as a PS5 launch title, it also sparked a bit of confusion. The original gameplay trailer that made the rounds yesterday included messaging about the title’s release on PS5 and PC. However, Sony has since offered clarification on the matter–Demon’s Souls is indeed a PS5 exclusive, full stop. Messaging about versions on PC and “other consoles” was a mistake.

A Sony representative reached out to Kotaku to share some much needed clarity. According to the publication, the rep attributed the original trailer’s misinformation to nothing more than “human error.” Apparently Kotaku pressed further, receiving “yes, it’s just PS5” as a response.

You can see the card that featured at the end of the original trailer below:

It appears that the wording was from a template used for some other games’ ending title cards. The same line was used after the Final Fantasy XVI trailer, for example. The above imagery no longer appears at the end of Demon’s Souls‘ YouTube trailer. Now the final card, which features in the trailer’s last 10 seconds, reads “PlayStation Exclusive” with no fine print attached. See the gameplay trailer in the following video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Demon’s Souls-related news didn’t only pick up steam after the show because of the exclusivity confusion. As a PlayStation Studios launch project, it’s also one of the first PS5 exclusives confirmed to receive a price hike. That’s right, from here on out prices on Worldwide Studios games will range from $49.99 USD to $69.99 USD. Demon’s Souls counts as one that will cost customers $69.99. Of the exclusive PS5 launch titles, Destruction AllStars and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will also run $69.99 apiece.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Bluepoint’s Demon’s Souls remake will arrive on November 12th.

[Source: Kotaku]