During yesterday’s PS5 games event, Insomniac Games showcased a brand-new look at Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The lighting looks great, the combat seems smooth, and the finer details are a sight to behold. But the most pertinent information came to light after the event’s conclusion. First, two different versions of the title will launch this holiday–a $49.99 Standard Edition and a $69.99 Ultimate Edition. Both will release digitally and at retail. However, the Ultimate Edition comes with something extra–a voucher for the remastered version of Marvel’s Spider-Man.

This detail is especially noteworthy given a report that made the rounds earlier this summer. According to said report, the Miles Morales content would be bundled in with a remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Despite a direct quote from an Insomniac dev saying as much, many questions bubbled to the top that neither the developer nor the publisher moved to clarify. Thankfully, a recent PlayStation Blog post has answered many of the lingering questions.

The Ultimate Edition’s voucher will give players access to Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered, which includes The City That Never Sleeps DLC. Apparently, it’s no simple up-res either. Character models will take advantage of the PS5 hardware by improving upon eyes, hair, skin, and facial animation. Fans can also anticipate to a “new, next-generation Peter Parker.” The PlayStation Blog post notes the remastered title will boast the following changes, too:

You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again.

During the PS5 event, Insomniac also unveiled seven minutes of gameplay footage. Check it out below:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come to the PS4 and PS5 on November 12th. Those who pick up a copy of the game on PS4 can expect to receive access to a free PS5 upgrade whenever they’re ready to make the move to next-gen.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]