Sony has revealed the install sizes of some of its PlayStation 5 launch titles, namely, Demon’s Souls Remake, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

Bluepoint’s remake of Demon’s Souls will take up 66 GB of the SSD. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will take up 50 GB, and Miles Morales Ultimate Edition (which includes a remaster of 2018’s Spider-Man) will take up 105 GB minimum.

Destruction AllStars‘ and Sackboy: A Big Adventure‘s sizes have not been revealed yet.

The PS5 will come with a 825GB SSD at launch. You will be able to expand the storage, of course, but it’ll cost you a pretty penny at least in the first year or so. Those who are opting for the PS5 Digital Edition will want to take these sizes into account in light of their gaming habits. These games are only a fraction of the size of some modern titles like Call of Duty, but if you download and keep a large number of games in your library simultaneously, you’ll want to consider space limitations on the Digital Edition.

That said, the PS5 will handle game installation differently than the PS4 does, as Mark Cerny explained to Wired back in 2019.

“Rather than treating games like a big block of data, we’re allowing finer-grained access to the data,” he said. This will make it possible for players to install and remove parts of a game (multiplayer or campaign, for example). We’re assuming that those who purchase Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will be able to delete the Spider-Man remaster once they’re done with it.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about this.

[Source: PlayStation]