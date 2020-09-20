We’ve known for a while that the PlayStation 5 is one chunky console, but we finally know now just how big it is. To put it simply, Sony’s next-gen machine is the biggest console in modern history.

The Verge found images of an actual PS5 at Taiwan’s National Communications Commission’s (NCC) website. The PDF file not only shows the console up close, but it also contains close-ups of its power cable, HDMI cable, USB cable, the stand (which works for both horizontal and vertical positioning), and the DualSense controller.

For comparison purposes, the PS5 is 15.4 in x 10.24 in x 4.09 in and the Xbox Series X is 11.85 in x 5.94 in x 5.94 in.

Back in June, PlayStation’s Head of Global Marketing and Consumer Experience, Eric Lempel said that the PS5’s design packs a lot of “nice, surprising” features and reassured fans that it won’t sound like a jet engine – a common complaint about PS4s. Speaking separately to the Guardian, Sony’s Simon Rutter revealed that the company put “a great deal of effort” into making sure that the console isn’t noisy and has a robust cooling system. Even Microsoft boss Phil Spencer appreciated the PS5’s design and acknowledged the effort Sony put into the console’s cooling system.

[Source: The Verge]