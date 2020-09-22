Microsoft shook the industry early yesterday morning upon announcing its acquisition of Bethesda Softworks’ parent company, ZeniMax Media. Interestingly, such a move isn’t throwing a wrench in Sony’s previously secured timed exclusivity deals for Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo on PlayStation 5. Yet, it seems Sony may have pursued another timed exclusive for Bethesda Game Studios’ Starfield, the space-set adventure that’s years out from release.

Kinda Funny’s Imran Khan reported as much in a brief Twitter post following yesterday’s news. According to Khan, these talks between Sony and Bethesda Softworks were held “as recently as a few months ago.” Khan posits that if those discussions are not officially over, the price to secure the deal is likely much, much higher now. His post are as follows:

FUN NOTE: Sony had been negotiating timed exclusivity on Starfield as recently as a few months ago. Going to guess either those talks are done or the price suddenly went way, way up. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) September 21, 2020

This is all especially interesting considering rumors that circulated earlier this year about Sony’s potential purchase of ZeniMax Media. The claims were random and remain uncorroborated. Regardless of whether or not they held a kernel of truth, though, such an acquisition is most definitely out of the question now.

Bethesda unveiled Starfield a little more than two years ago during its E3 press conference, alongside The Elder Scrolls VI. Apart from the brief teaser trailer shown at the time, nothing else of note about the project has surfaced since then.

[Source: Imran Khan on Twitter via DualShockers]