Blizzard Entertainment veterans, including its co-founder and former CEO Mike Morhaime, have announced a new video game company that will both create and publish original games.

The California-based Dreamhaven will have two studios under its belt: Moonshot Games and Secret Door, both of which are led by industry veterans who worked on titles like Hearthstone, StarCraft II, and Heroes of the Storm.

“I’m excited to team up with such talented people who care deeply about games and their communities,” Morhaime said in a press release. “I’ve always believed in the power of games to bring people together regardless of backgrounds or boundaries. With Dreamhaven, we look forward to creating and sharing new experiences with players everywhere.”

Moonshot Games is led by Jason Chayes, Dustin Browder, and Ben Thompson.

“Dreamhaven has assembled some amazing people, folks who truly share our values, and we’re really excited to begin this next adventure together,” said Chayes. “We aspire to be bold in our approach, and we think the best way to do that is to create a culture centered around trust. That’s at the heart of how we’d like to work together and also how we’d like to connect with players once we’re a bit further down the road.”

Secret Door is led by Chris Sigaty, Alan Dabiri, and Eric Dodds.

“The amount of game development and publishing experience at Dreamhaven combined with the camaraderie between our studios is already providing an unparalleled environment for creative collaboration,” said Sigaty. “At Secret Door, we are passionate about bringing players together in positive ways while building a sustainable home for creators.”

The studios have yet to announce their projects but are already hiring developers.