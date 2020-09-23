Due to the global pandemic, Blizzard Entertainment nixed its plans for BlizzCon 2020. Months after announcing the show’s cancellation, Blizzard shared cursory details about an online-only event in early 2021. Now the publisher finally has more concrete pieces of information to offer. BlizzCon 2021, or BlizzConline, will last from February 19th to February 20th next year.

The company announced the news in the following Twitter post earlier this week:

BlizzConline is set to take place February 19-20, 2021! There’s lots of planning left to do, but we wanted to provide an early heads-up on how you can take part in the online festivities! Check out the blog for more details on the fun! https://t.co/fY1x6SBMZm pic.twitter.com/QNev7OiGFX — Blizzard Entertainment (@Blizzard_Ent) September 21, 2020

As the post above notes, “there’s lots of planning left to do.” However, a few things are already on the docket for BlizzConline. The digital event will feature a Community Showcase, Cosplay Exhibition, Cosplay Contest, Art Contest, Digital Storytelling Contest, Talent Spotlight, and March of the Murlocs. Fans interested in taking part in the different contests, spotlight, and March of the Murlocs have until January 4th to submit their entries. Guidelines and submissions for all of the above are available on the official BlizzCon website.

At the time of writing, it remains unclear as to whether Blizzard will unveil new information about titles such as Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV, both of which were unveiled during BlizzCon 2019. It’s worth noting that Diablo IV has been receiving quarterly updates. In fact, the update from June of this year provided insight regarding the game’s open-world and storytelling.

[Source: Blizzard Entertainment on Twitter, Blizzcon.com]