The rumors were true: Diablo IV has been officially confirmed for PC, Xbox One, and PS4 during the opening ceremony at BlizzCon 2019. The highly anticipated action RPG will give you the freedom to create their own path as you travel across the demon-infested world of Sanctuary. Much like its predecessors, Diablo IV will feature endless gameplay with “a lifetime’s worth of adventure.” While it doesn’t have a release date, we did get a lot of info about the game, along with two stunning trailers.

Diablo IV will allow groups of players to encounter one another in the same shared world, to work together, or to engage in PvP combat. It will also return to the series’ roots, offering more dark gothic themes along with plenty of blood and gore. This is a departure from Diablo III’s comparatively lighter tone. The land itself, Sanctuary, will be a continuous seamless world, with various regions to find throughout.

You can get a better look at the gameplay and first three revealed classes in the trailer below:

We also got some info about the first three of the game’s classes, all of which are playable at BlizzCon 2019. So far, the Barbarian, Sorceress, and Druid have been confirmed. Info on them can be found below:

The Barbarian, known for their unparalleled strength and brutal melee combat, utilizes a new and more powerful system in battle, Arsenal, which arms them with the ability to carry and rapidly switch between four different weapons at a time by assigning them to individual attacks.

known for their unparalleled strength and brutal melee combat, utilizes a new and more powerful system in battle, Arsenal, which arms them with the ability to carry and rapidly switch between four different weapons at a time by assigning them to individual attacks. The Sorceress hearkens back to their Diablo II roots and shapes the elements to obliterate their foes by impaling them upon jagged spikes of ice, electrocuting them with bolts of lightning, or raining flaming meteors from the sky.

hearkens back to their Diablo II roots and shapes the elements to obliterate their foes by impaling them upon jagged spikes of ice, electrocuting them with bolts of lightning, or raining flaming meteors from the sky. The Druid is a savage shapeshifter whose updated playstyle empowers them to fluidly transform between werewolf, werebear, and human form to unleash the raw power of nature’s fury on the forces of the Burning Hells.

To open the announcement, a lengthy 9-minute cinematic trailer was shown, giving us a sense of the game’s tone and showing the return of Lilith, a face that Diablo fans will know all too well. (Editor’s Note: Warning, it features a lot of blood, Lilith being reborn from human innards, and a blood/flesh cape made of the aforementioned gore. We told you it was dark.) Check it out:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In Diablo IV, you’ll get to customize skill trees, discover loot, find legendary items, and collect runes to tailor your character to your playstyle. It will feature a grittier and even more deadly world.

President of Blizzard J. Allen Brack issued a statement about Diablo IV:

Sanctuary has been a home to Diablo players for more than 20 years, and it’s with our own deep passion for the series and a deep appreciation of the community that we announce Diablo IV today. We’re excited to be returning to the dark, quintessential Diablo gameplay that players love while expanding the world and story in new ways, and we can’t wait for more people to be able to experience it.

We currently don’t have a release date for Diablo IV, but given it was confirmed for PS4 with no mention of next-gen platforms, we can probably expect to see it within the next year.

There will be lots more Blizzard news throughout BlizzCon 2019, so make sure you stay tuned to PSLS for all of the PlayStation-related announcements.

[Source: Blizzard]