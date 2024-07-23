Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Spirit Guardians Detailed

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred launches for PC and consoles on October 8, taking players to the jungles of Nahantu. Among the DLC’s new features is the Aztec-inspired Spiritborn class, which Blizzard showcased in a trailer last week. On Tuesday, the studio revealed new information, offering a deep dive into Vessel of Hatred’s new Spirit Guardians.

What are Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred’s Spirit Guardians?

Vessel of Hatred’s Spirit Guardians are powerful entities from the Spirit Realm. The Spiritborn class is unique in its ability to draw power from the Spirit Guardians. Spiritborn players can call upon the expansion’s four Spirit Guardians: Rezoka the Hunter, Kwatli the Seeker, Wumba the Guardian, and Balazan the Devourer. Taking the form of a flaming jaguar, Rezoka’s claws tear through enemies in battle. The lightning eagle Kwatli teleports players from one spot to another. Meanwhile, the giant gorilla Wumba creates a damaging shockwave with his incredible strength while the colossal centipede Balazan spews poison.

Blizzard’s recent Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred video also offered some additional lore for the Spirit Guardians, Spirit Realm, and Spiritborn. Diablo 4 Narrative Designer Eleni Rivera-Colon explains that the Spirit Realm is a “blanket of raw magical energy” released when Lilith and Inarius created the mortal world of Sanctuary. Some of this raw magic crystalizes into sentient Spirits. After training for it from a young age, perspective Spiritborn embark on the dangerous Trial of the Mist. Few survive, but those who do return as fearless warriors with a strong bond to the Spirit Guardians, who aid them in battle.