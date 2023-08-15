Diablo 4 Player Trading Suspended Due to Item Exploit

Player trading has been suspended in Diablo 4 after several players made use of a gold and item duplication exploit. Despite releasing update 1.1.2 on all platforms today, the developer has been unable to fix the issue and the feature remains unavailable.

The Diablo 4 player trading exploit will lead to account suspensions

Blizzard has said that “any account that engages in gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned in accordance with our End User License Agreement.” In other words, suspensions are likely to be handed out. The full statement reads:

We’ve suspended player trading in Diablo IV until further notice due to a gold and item duplication exploit. We are working on a fix to amend this issue and will update you once we’ve reinstated the ability to trade. Once that is done, we will continue to monitor this activity to ensure a healthy playing experience for all. As always, any account that engages in gold and item duplication exploits will be actioned in accordance with our End User License Agreement. We thank you for reporting this exploit to us and your patience.

However, the developer later promised that anybody who accidentally traded with a player who was using the exploit will not face any punitive action. Update 1.1.2 was released on all platforms today, August 15, but has not resolved the issue. As such, player trading remains unavailable as “the team is continuing their investigation and targeting to have this issue resolved soon.” The full patch notes for update 1.1.2 can be found on the game’s official website.

The player trading exploit would see one player offer a large volume of gold and/or items for trade. This player would then quit the game before the trade was accepted. When the game was restarted, the first player would still have all of their items in their inventory while the second player would also have all of the items in their inventory. This has seen prices on the Discord market shoot up to phenomenal amounts, with YouTuber Jeppe-O highlighting the case of one crossbow that was sold for 30 billion gold.