Where and When to Watch the BlizzCon 2019 Opening Ceremony

November 1 is turning out to be a pretty massive day, with reviews dropping for one of this generation’s most anticipated games, and now Blizzard is seemingly ready to pull the trigger on revealing the next major entries in some of its biggest franchises. Today’s BlizzCon 2019 opening ceremony begins at 11 am Pacific/2 pm Eastern, today, November 1, 2019. You can catch all the action in the embedded YouTube live video below (and if you happened to miss it, it should be archived in the same location).

After numerous leaks and rumors, it seems like both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 are just about the worst-kept secrets in the industry at this point. After the controversy of last year’s Diablo mobile announcement capping off the show and the recent Hong Kong issue that has seen trouble and protest boiling around Blizzard, massive announcements like these could help to pull them out of the mud to some extent.

Most recently, art for both Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 seemed to leak, as well as some slip ups by the Blizzard merch store that seem to confirm the existence of both games. A training document for BlizzCon’s opening ceremonies also leaked and further confirms that Overwatch 2 will be a part of the show in some way. We know that the sequel will feature more PVE elements in addition to the PVP, but what we don’t know is how it will integrate with the current Overwatch experience. There have been rumors of it going free-to-play, of it being a massive update to the first game (similar to Fortnite Chapter 2), and a lot of other speculation about how Blizzard can move forward without alienating the existing players.

(Tip of the hat to Prima Games for making this info easy to find.)