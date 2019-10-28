Report: Overwatch 2 BlizzCon 2019 Reveal Outed by Training Document

As we reported earlier in October 2019, an Overwatch sequel is supposedly in the works, set for reveal at next month’s BlizzCon 2019. Now more evidence to support that claim has surfaced. A BlizzCon training document points to Overwatch 2 being revealed this Friday, November 1. The sequel will apparently feature PvE along with a new logo. The PvE will reportedly consist of a four-player co-op mode set in Rio de Janeiro, unlike its predecessor which solely focused on PvP battles. (Editor’s Note: Outside of seasonal events that brought limited-time PvE modes.) In addition, a new hero is expected to be revealed, although it’s unclear if they will be available for the original Overwatch or the supposed sequel.

BlizzCon 2019 attendees will supposedly be able to get their hands on a playable version of the sequel, but the release date is currently unknown. Blizzard was rumored to have been working on a first-person StarCraft game, which was eventually canceled to shift development towards Overwatch 2. Further adding fuel to the reports, a listing for an Overwatch art print was foundon the BlizzCon store website, with “ow2” in the URL, seemingly pointing to the existence of Overwatch 2.

After the recent turmoil in China and Blizzard’s arguably unsavory response to free speech, the company could sure use a win. Many are questioning if the rumored announcements of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will be enough to sweep previous issues under the rug.

Alongside Overwatch 2, Blizzard is also rumored to reveal Diablo 4 and a Diablo 2 remaster. In fact, Blizzard employees are said to have already seen Diablo 4 in action as early as last year, which lines up with reports found elsewhere. None of the expected announcements above have been officially confirmed by the developer, but lots of evidence seems to corroborate their existence. We will have to wait for this weekend’s event to see if the reports are accurate.

BlizzCon 2019 runs from November 1-2, 2019.

[Source: ESPN]