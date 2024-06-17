Overwatch 2 Season 11 Trailer Showcases New Map, Skins, and More

Overwatch 2 Season 11 arrives this week, with Blizzard showcasing the hero shooter’s upcoming content in a new trailer. Launching on June 20, it features new skins, maps, and more, including a tribute to Japanese superhero shows.

What’s new in Overwatch 2 Season 11?

The trailer opens by showcasing some of the new Ultrawatch skins for Gengi, Cassidy, Sojourn, Ana, and Wrecking Ball. These skins pay homage to Japanese superheroes like Power-Rangers/Super Sendai, Ultraman, and Kamen Rider. Meanwhile, the new skins for Reaper, Zenyatta, Roadhog, and Ashe pay tribute to villains from such franchises. Ashe also gets Season 11’s Mythic Skin, called Calamity Empress Ashe.

However, those are not the only new skins Blizzard adds with Overwatch 2 Season 11. The new season sees the return of Pink Mercy, and players can earn the free Aztec skin for Sombra. From June 25 to July 8, all proceeds from purchases of the Pink Mercy skin and Rose Gold Mercy Bundle go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, a registered charity. Season 11 also adds new Lifeguard skins for Lucio, Junkrat, Kiriko, Roadhog, Mercy, and Lifeweaver, and a beach-themed skin for Magua. Players can additionally unlock Reinhardt’s new Bound Demon Mythic Weapon.

Other additions include role-based upgrades and the Runasapi Map for Push Mode. Set in the Peruvian Andes, Illari’s hometown features fresh produce markets and the Inti Warrior Historical Museum and Monument. Meanwhile, Overwatch 2 Season 11 reworks the Colosseo map and introduces a new set of Hero Mastery Missions. July also brings the Summer Games 2024 event and Transformers crossover, though the latter was absent from Monday’s trailer.