An IGN Spain article has revealed that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will offer local competitive and cooperative multiplayer modes for 2-4 players.

It looks like the article was published prematurely because IGN later took it down. However, ResetEra user Lant_War had already saved a copy of the article by then, and there’s a Google Cache version available as well.

According to a translation provided by Lant_War, the competitive multiplayer mode is called Bandicoot Battle, and it will include Checkpoint Race and Crate Combo. A description is as follows:

– Players will compete for the fastest time in a level, but it’s not just about getting to the finish line at the end of the level first. Checkpoint Race is a series of races towards each control box on a level. Whoever gains the most checkpoints in a level is the ultimate winner. As you run, you will see a ghost of your previous competitors making their way through the level to give you a better idea of how you are doing right now. And by staying true to the time trials of previous Crash, the boxes that freeze the watch for several seconds, which are labeled on the box, can be broken to help you get a head start. Crate Combo – You want to score as many points by breaking as many boxes as possible, because with each one you break, the point value of each box increases, up to 32 points per box. And while it’s a bit surreal to see such a high number on a Crash box, you’ll have to keep up your combo by breaking them as fast as you can before the meter runs out and resets points. Your race ends when you hit a checkpoint or meet an early death.

The cooperative mode is called Pass N. Play. This mode allows up to four players to switch control from one to the other, and progress through the game’s campaign in either its standard form or in the N.Verted form, which adds unique twists to each level.

Neither of the aforementioned modes will come with online leaderboards at launch, and stats will be cleared after each session. Players will be able to play as Crash, Coco, Fake Crash, and Fake Coco.

[Source: ResetEra]