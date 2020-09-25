The Last of Us Day, formally known as Outbreak Day, kicks off tomorrow, September 26th. Fans can expect content to start rolling out in the morning at 9:00am PST on TLoU Day’s official website. Before the celebration begins in earnest, however, Naughty Dog has issued a preview of what’s to come. That includes cursory details on limited edition collectibles, digital content, vinyl records, and more.

Though The Last of Us Day doesn’t start until tomorrow, Naughty Dog is treating fans to a free Dynamic Theme on PS4 today. The theme itself harkens back to the final main menu screen that players unlock after beating The Last of Us Part II. Fans can find it now on the PlayStation 4 under The Last of Us Part II Beach Theme.

Next up is TLoU Part II’s original soundtrack 2XLP vinyl from Mondo. The vinyl will feature two brand-new posters, too, both designed by illustrator Tula Lotay, who also created the album art. According to Naughty Dog, the vinyl will be available while supplies last. However, the posters are only reserved for those who preorder the vinyl. Preorders go live tomorrow on Mondo’s website at 9:00am PST and end on September 30th at 9:59pm PST.

The folks at Gaming Heads are teaming up with Naughty Dog again for new 16-inch Ellie statues. Three different editions are in the works. The base version sees Ellie wielding her machete. In the Stealth Edition, she has interchangeable arms that allow fans to switch her machete with a bow. This edition also includes a head piece for the purposes of altering Ellie’s expression. Finally, the Hunter Edition is the same as the Stealth Edition with “a special paint finish.” Preorders for each go live today on Gaming Heads’ storefront.

Two more figurines are on the way in the form of modular figures from Mamegyorai Collectibles. These individual statues are 1/9 scale collectibles of Joel and Ellie, painted and sculpted by Masato Ohata. Fans will have the option to either display them individually or combine them to form a singular display. Mamegyorai already has preorders open for the figures, which ship in March 2021.

That CMON is developing a board game for The Last of Us counts as another big TLoU Day announcement. Details are pretty much non-existent at this point. Other bits of news concern a Photo Mode Contest, an Abby cosplay guide, and sales on TLoU Remastered, Left Behind, and bundles. Plus, the PlayStation Gear Store introduce new merchandise for the TLoU collection, such as a Joel Funko POP, new shirt, and mug. TLoU Part II Taylor 314ce and GS Mini guitars are also returning to the PS Gear Store tomorrow for one day only.

The Last of Us Part II is in stores now for the PS4.

[Source: Naughty Dog on Twitter, Naughty Dog Website]