A remastered Mass Effect trilogy, which is reportedly titled Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, is now planned for an early 2021 release. This news comes from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grub, who first outed the remaster earlier this year and has spoken to sources close to Electronic Arts and BioWare regarding development.

We’ve seen numerous headlines reporting this news as a “delay,” and would like to remind our readers that the trilogy itself has never been officially confirmed, let alone its release window. This isn’t a delay as such, although the original plan was to at least reveal the title in October.

According to Grub, what’s holding the Legendary Edition back is the original Mass Effect, which is running into quality issues in terms of visuals and gameplay. Although Mass Effect 2 and 3 will come with “impressive” upgrades, BioWare wants to ensure that all three games run well. Grub also reported that the package won’t include Mass Effect 3‘s multiplayer because that would turn the trilogy into a live service. What is included in the package is all downloadable content ever released for all three games.

At present, it’s unclear if the Legendary Edition will release on next-gen platforms or not. So far, we’ve only seen retailer listings for current-gen versions.

Grub acknowledged that the disappointment that the news of a 2021 release brings is on him because he outed the trilogy’s existence. Neither EA nor BioWare have said anything about it yet because they’re waiting for the right time.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: VentureBeat]