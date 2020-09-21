Yet another retailer is letting loose the possible existence of a Mass Effect Trilogy remaster via website listings. This time the listing in question comes from Czech retailer Herni-Svet. The website boasts listings for Mass Effect Trilogy Remastered on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One platforms.

Check out a screenshot of the listing in the image below:

The box art above doesn’t bear the placeholder image featured on the Gamingreplay website last week. Such a development seems to offer more evidence that Mass Effect Trilogy is on its way.

According to Herni-Svet, the remastered collection will hit stores in just a few weeks on October 15th. Interestingly, this aligns with previous claims about the remaster’s launch. A report via VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb recently suggested that EA plans to roll out the new version of Mass Effect Trilogy in October.

Rumblings about a Mass Effect rerelease first hit the web last fall, courtesy of EA itself. Following the publisher’s talks of “exciting remasters,” the speculation picked up steam once more this past May. Jeff Grubb claimed he’d heard of the project’s development and could confirm that even a Switch version was in the works. A Switch version has since appeared in at least two retailer listings.

Suffice it to say, it’s looking more and more like Mass Effect Trilogy is indeed on the way. Fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up until an official announcement is made, however. But if EA does plan on launching the collection in October, details should surface very soon.

[Source: Herni-Svet via GamingBolt]