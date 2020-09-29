Torchlight III, formally known as Torchlight Frontiers, will soon leave Early Access on PC. The title will launch across the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms on October 13th for $39.99. A Nintendo Switch version is on track to roll out at an undetermined later date.

Publisher Perfect World Entertainment and developer Echtra Games announced the news on Torchlight III’s official website, alongside the following poster:

In a statement regarding the announcement, franchise co-creator and Echtra Games CEO Max Schaefer said in part,

We’ve put our heart into this new adventure and it has been awesome getting so much support from players while the game has been in live development. With the significant changes we’ve made throughout Torchlight III’s journey in Early Access, we have done our best to meaningfully integrate players’ feedback as much as possible into the game as we march toward launch.

Torchlight III takes place one century after the events of Torchlight II, which concluded with the heroes besting The Dark Alchemist. While the champions of yore established a long-lasting peace in Novastraia, the Ember Empire is now in danger of being subjected to an invasion led by the Netherim and its many allies. Thus, the fate of the world of Novastraia rests in the hands of Torchlight III players. Their adventures will hopefully result in the creation of new heroes and legends, all of whom are needed to secure Novastraia’s future.

The series’ latest entry boasts all of its well-known mechanics, from the hack-and-slash gameplay and vibrant world to the online 4-player co-op and offline single-player options. Longtime fans can also expect a slew of fresh features, too, including unique Relic subclasses, customizable forts, and the end-game experience “Fazeer Shah’s Dun-Djinn.”

Torchlight III comes to the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms on October 13th.

[Source: Perfect World Entertainment via Gematsu]