First-person cyberpunk slasher Ghostrunner finally has its 2020 release date set in stone. The title from co-developers One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks will come to the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One next month on October 27th. Preorders should go live today, offering as yet unspecified bonus items.

News of Ghostrunner’s October release date rolled out via the following “Preorder Trailer” for the game:

All in! Games and 505 Games are publishing the title, which 3D Realms is producing and distributing. Thus far, Ghostrunner is shaping up to be something quite special. It takes place in a futuristic, cyberpunk mega-structure. The players goal will hinge on climbing to the top of Dharma Tower, described as “humanity’s last shelter after a world-ending cataclysm.”

With parkour mechanics that look to rival Titanfall, players will start at the bottom of Dharma Tower and make their way up to face the Keymaster. Apparently, this tyrannical figure also serves as the subject of a revenge plot. It’ll be interesting to see how this all unfolds in-game.

Of course, parkour isn’t the only tool at the player-character’s disposal. As seen in the above trailer and those before it, player will have access to a deadly sword. And it’s deadlier than it looks, too, courtesy of “one-hit-one-kill mechanics.” This style of play should make for an incredibly fast and intense combat experience. Those same mechanics are bound to keep players on their toes as well. But don’t worry, frequent checkpoints should help even the odds a bit.

All in! Games unveiled Ghostrunner last summer. Players can finally get their hands on it this fall on October 27th.