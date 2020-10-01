Just in time for fall, Overcooked 2 is getting a free Moon Harvest Festival update across all platforms. The update goes live today, adding in five brand-new kitchens, new dangers, and a recipe for moon cakes.

Get a quick look at what the Moon Harvest Festival update entails in the following trailer:

Autumn has arrived! A time to frolic amongst golden leaves, to curl in front of fires & to forge the grudges you’ll hold till spring. Mouthwatering moon cakes, 5 new kitchens & deviously delicate lily pads are all waiting to ruin your day in this FREE update for Overcooked 2 pic.twitter.com/MulliHUCNx — Overcooked (@Overcookedgame) October 1, 2020

Publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games originally launched Overcooked 2 in 2018. The studio has continued to support the title since then. And earlier this year, Overcooked 2: Gourmet Edition hit store shelves, packaging in every morsel of content the cooking game has on offer.

The two companies have already announced plans to bring the entire series to next-gen consoles. With Overcooked! All You Can Eat, players will be able to access Overcooked, Overcooked 2, and all DLC for both entries in one package. Further details about the collection remain under wraps for the time being, though. Thus, a price and release date are not yet publicly known. However, in announcing the news, Team17 did note that Overcooked! All You Can Eat is “coming soon.” Since the next-gen console launches are only a few weeks away, it’s possible more information about the collection isn’t too far off.

Ghost Town Games’ Overcooked 2 is available now on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Overcooked on Twitter]