The first weekend for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta is being reserved for those who preorder the game on PlayStation 4. A limited number of Xfinity customers in the United States will be able to bypass the preorder restriction, however. All US Xfinity customers can request early access to the beta by simply visiting the service’s website and pressing the ‘Request Early Access Code‘ button.

It’s worth noting that since there are a limited number of access codes available for this particular offer, not everyone who signs up will receive a code. Still, some may find requesting a key worth a try.

Late last month, Activision unveiled Zombies in a stream. The new story and characters isn’t all players have to look forward to, though. For the first time ever, players will be able to experience Zombies via cross-gen play. The stream further shared details on Perks, Exfil, and Field Upgrades.

Those who preorder on PS4 can gain access to the Black Ops Cold War beta from October 8th to October 9th. The open beta on PS4 will be live from October 10th through the 12th. Early beta access for preorders on PC and Xbox One opens from October 15th through the 16th. During this same period, all PS4 players will have access to the title’s open beta, regardless of preorder status. Finally, Activision plans to launch an open beta across all platforms starting on October 17th and ending on the 19th.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches this fall on November 13th for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms.

[Source: Xfinity via VG247]