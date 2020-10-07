UPDATE: The below-mentioned blurb no longer appears on the PS Blog France site. Why it’s been removed and whether or not the tracking feature is actually coming to PS5 currently remains unknown.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At long last, progress tracking on PlayStation Trophies is incoming. The much-coveted feature will make its way to the PlayStation ecosystem once PS5 launches later in the year. Unfortunately, there’s no official word on whether the tracker will also appear on PlayStation 4.

Progress tracking for trophies has been confirmed on the French version of the PlayStation Blog post about Trophies, as spotted by Twitter user Wario64. The brief blurb about the feature is translated via Google Translate, but the main gist suggests possible mistranslation should be of little concern. This especially holds true given the example provided within the blurb itself.

The details as they are presented on PS Blog France appear as follows:

Track your progress on you PS5 console On PlayStation 5, you’ll be able to track your progress toward earning individual trophies for compatible PS5 games. For example, sometimes you will see how many Artifacts you have left to collect, or how many Armor Upgrades you need to get before unlocking the Trophy.

Note that the paragraph specifically points out “compatible PS5 games.” Such wording seems to indicate the tracking feature will not work across all PS5 titles. Regardless, it’s certainly a step in the right direction.

This news comes on the heels of Sony’s announcement on the English PlayStation Blog that Trophies themselves are receiving a bit of an overhaul. Notably, Trophy levels and the way in which they’re calculated are being upgraded to a system that should feel more rewarding. These changes go live at an unspecified time tonight in North America (tomorrow in Europe). Don’t worry, though, all Trophy progress will make the leap to PlayStation 5 without hassle.

PlayStation 5 arrives in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. The rest of the world will receive the new console the following week on November 19th. For a closer look at the system’s inner workings, check out the recently released teardown video from Sony

[Source: PlayStation Blog France via Wario64 on Twitter]