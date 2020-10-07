For months, many a PlayStation fan has longed for a teardown video of the PlayStation 5. Today is that day. This morning, Sony posted a seven-minute long video in which Yasuhiro Ootori, SIE’s Mechanical Design Department and Hardware Design Division VP, tears down the system. Every removable piece attached to the next-gen hardware is taken out, shown to the camera, then placed aside for our viewing pleasure.

Check out the full video below. (Note: Since the video is in Japanese, some viewers may want to turn on subtitles.)

Ootori’s teardown begins by stating the obvious–PS5 is much larger compared to the PS4. The new hardware comes in at over 15 inches tall and roughly four inches inches wide. While this does make the console quite massive, Ootori explains that it guarantees a “dramatic improvement in performance.”

From there, the USB, HDMI, LAN, and AC IN connector ports are shown up close, followed by a quick look at the front air vents and the exhaust port that covers the entire rear. The stand and white panels are removed next, and rather easily, too. As such, the true teardown takes up the last five minutes or so of the video. Those interested in getting a closer look at the PS5’s innards are treated to a glimpse at the system’s dust catchers, cooling fan, space for future storage expansion, disc drive unit, heat sink, liquid metal cooling, and much more.

PS5 lands in stores in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea in just a few weeks on November 12th. November 19th is when Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive Sony’s latest console.