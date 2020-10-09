PlayStation’s Support website has added a nifty page about all things backward compatibility on PlayStation 5. The page reaffirms that the vast majority of PS4 titles will work on the next-gen console. In addition, PlayStation Support provides a short list of games that will not make the leap to PS5 hardware.

The post begins by noting that most of PS4’s 4,000+ titles are backward compatible on Sony’s new console. In accessing the PlayStation Store, players will find the few games that don’t work on next-gen are marked with a ‘Playable on: PS4 only’ tag. According to PS Support, the list of PS4 only games includes all of the following:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

While previously established, it bears repeating that PS4 discs will work in PS5. The PS5’s Digital Edition will have no way to access physical purchases, however. As such, the only way to benefit from backward compatibility as a PS5 Digital Edition owner is if you own digital PS4 titles. Thankfully, the transfer of digital games from PS4 to PS5 seems rather simple via direct WiFi data transfer. PlayStation Support’s post explains it as follows:

Transfer digital games from a PS4 console to a PS5 console

You can transfer digital games and saved data from a PS4 console to a PS5 console using WiFi data transfer.

You can access PS4 games on a PS5 console directly from a PS5 extended storage drive.

Install a PS4 digital game on a PS5 console

Select game library from your Games home. Select the game you want to play. If you haven’t already downloaded the game, select “Download.” The game will install automatically. Depending on the game, you may have the option to copy and play a portion of the game right away.

Backward compatibility comes with many positives, but there are a few caveats. One major plus is that some PS4 titles will take advantage of PS5’s Game Boost capabilities. This feature “may make PS4 games run with a higher or smoother frame rate.” Yet, a few functionalities with a game’s PS4 version may not make the leap forward on next-gen. Those limitations include:

The SHARE menu cannot be displayed during PS4 gameplay on PS5 consoles. You can take screenshots and images by pressing the create button on your DualSense wireless controller to show the create menu. Additionally, you can use the button shortcuts to start/stop video recording or to save screenshots as follows: Single press the create (DualSense) or SHARE button (DualShock 4) to show the create menu Press and hold the create (DualSense) or SHARE button (DualShock 4) to take a screenshot Double press the create (DualSense) or SHARE button (DualShock 4) to start and stop video recording manually.

The HD Camera is not compatible with PS4 games – please connect a PlayStation Camera via a PlayStation®Camera adaptor.

HDR is automatically switched on for PS5 consoles. To turn off HDR, go to Settings > Screen and Video > Video Output > HDR and select SDR.

The PS4 tournaments feature is not supported on PS5 consoles.

In-Game Live from PlayStation is not supported on PS5 consoles.

PS5 consoles do not support the PS4 Second Screen app or game companion apps.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Support makes it clear players may encounter errors when playing PS4 titles on PS5. With that in mind, players should test a PS4 game on PS5 before purchasing add-ons to play via the new console.

PS5 hits stores in the US, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea on November 12th. November 19th is when Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive the new hardware.

[Source: PlayStation Support]