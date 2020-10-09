Today’s been a big day for PS5 backwards compatibility news. Sony reconfirmed that more than 99% of the PS4’s 4000+ game library will work with the PS5 at launch. Some games might experience some unexpected issues, but most should work just fine without the player noticing any difference. There are, however, 10 very specific PS4 games that will not work on the PS5.

The 10 PS4 Games You Can’t Play on PS5

These are the 10 PS4 games that Sony says will not work with the PS5:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

Sony didn’t detail the reasons behind why these games won’t function with PS5 backwards compatibility, and the lists appears to be a bit of a random scattershot of titles. Robinson: The Journey, for example, is a PSVR game (and I should note, one of the only ones to ever give me severe VR sickness). DWVR is also a VR title. Hitman Go began its life as a mobile game before coming to PS4 and Vita. We Sing is a karaoke game, requiring use of a microphone. And I have to imagine the Joe’s Diner fandom, a 2017 PS4 port of a 2015 game that was harshly panned by any critic who dared step near it, is just devastated that they can’t continue playing it on PS5. I guess there’s always remote play?

I’d be very curious to hear from Sony what the rigorous testing process was to get to this final list, and what elements make these particular games unplayable. All in all, there doesn’t seem to be any particular rhyme, reason, or theme behind the PS4 games that won’t work via PS5 backwards compatibility. Out of 4000+ titles, however, it’s pretty impressive that Sony narrowed it down to this small list of duds.

Sony’s big PS5 backwards compatibility FAQ also came with a lot of subtle details that you may have missed, including that the PS5 HD Camera won’t work with PSVR, and it will support remote play of the PS4 through the PS5. You can check out our full list of nine things you may have missed from the PS5 backwards compatibility FAQ.

