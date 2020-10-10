Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XIV will be one of the “99 percent” of PlayStation 4 games that will be playable on the PlayStation 5. PS5 owners will experience faster loading times and will be able to play the game using PS4 Pro display settings.

In addition to the above, Square Enix shared an overview of Patch 5.4, which will release in December. Details are as follows:

New Main Scenario Quests – Following the grand conclusion of the Shadowbringers story in Patch 5.3, players will set out on a new adventure.

– Following the grand conclusion of the Shadowbringers story in Patch 5.3, players will set out on a new adventure. New Raid Dungeon: Eden’s Promise – The third chapter in the eight-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties.

– The third chapter in the eight-player Eden raid series brings new challenging battles available as both normal and savage difficulties. Chronicles of a New Era – The Sorrow of Werlyt Updates – The next chapter in “The Sorrow of Werlyt” questline will introduce Emerald Weapon.

– The next chapter in “The Sorrow of Werlyt” questline will introduce Emerald Weapon. New Trial: Emerald Weapon – Players can challenge Emerald Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties.

– Players can challenge Emerald Weapon in both normal and extreme difficulties. New Dungeon: Matoya’s Relict – Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system.

– Players can tackle this new challenge alongside fellow adventurers, or a party of non-player characters, using the Trust system. New Unreal Trial – The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes in Patch 5.4, providing a new challenge and a chance at unique prizes.

– The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes in Patch 5.4, providing a new challenge and a chance at unique prizes. Blue Mage Update – The limited job will receive a number of new updates, including an increased level cap, new blue magic to learn from enemies, new job-specific equipment, and additions to the Blue Mage Log.

– The limited job will receive a number of new updates, including an increased level cap, new blue magic to learn from enemies, new job-specific equipment, and additions to the Blue Mage Log. New “Explorer Mode” – This new gameplay mode will allow players to traverse Shadowbringers dungeons without the danger of enemies in order to take screenshots. Players can also summon both mounts and minions within dungeons using this mode to further enhance their screenshots.

– This new gameplay mode will allow players to traverse Shadowbringers dungeons without the danger of enemies in order to take screenshots. Players can also summon both mounts and minions within dungeons using this mode to further enhance their screenshots. Performance Action Update – Playable instruments have been expanded to include the violin.

– Playable instruments have been expanded to include the violin. Triple Triad Updates – In addition to revised match rules and UI enhancements, new limited-time tournaments will be held, which will also be available via the Duty Finder.

– In addition to revised match rules and UI enhancements, new limited-time tournaments will be held, which will also be available via the Duty Finder. Ishgard Restoration Update – The fourth and final stage of the Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard begins.

– The fourth and final stage of the Restoration of the Holy See of Ishgard begins. “Save the Queen” Update – New 24- and 48-player large-scale battle content and the opportunity to further enhance Resistance weapons arrives in the next chapter of this multi-part adventure featuring a scenario written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII).

– New 24- and 48-player large-scale battle content and the opportunity to further enhance Resistance weapons arrives in the next chapter of this multi-part adventure featuring a scenario written by renowned game designer Yasumi Matsuno (Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII). Adjustments to PvE and PvP actions, updates to Ocean Fishing and Doman Mahjong, treasure hunt dungeon updates, new UI skins, and more.

Patch 5.4 doesn’t have a release date yet.