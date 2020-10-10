505 Games has announced that Indivisible will no longer receive content planned for the future due to the dissolution of developer Lab Zero Games.

Lab Zero went through turmoil after a number of developers resigned due to a hostile work environment and owner Mike Zaimonthas’ attitude towards staff. The studio was subsequently pulled from Skullgirls development and was later dismantled.

505 Games has said that only a limited number of Indivisible‘s physical copies will be made available in North America (they’re already available in Europe and Japan). You’ll still be able to grab the game from digital storefronts.

The statement reads:

Apart from the content that is already in production, there will unfortunately be no more production on the game. We understand that longtime players have been waiting for guest characters as well as some backer-created characters. Regretfully, this additional content will not be added to the game. Indivisible is a game of diversity, inclusion, friendship, and evolution. 505 Games worked with the talented and creative people at Lab Zero for many years to bring Indivisible to life. We are proud of the game that was created and are happy that it has received the positive response that it deserves. We are sorry the journey has ended this way. We wish to thank all the Indivisible players, new and old, who have supported the game. From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate you all.

Some of the former Lab Zero developers went on to form a new studio called Future Club.

[Source: 505 Games]