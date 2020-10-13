Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Will Physically Launch on December 1st

Capcom has announced that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will launch physically on December 1st for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

The Special Edition will come with new features and game modes, and will be enhanced for the new consoles. Vergil will be available as a playable character, and you can expect support for features like ray tracing and 3D audio.

Key features are as follows:

Wield the Yamato – Take the stylish action to a new level as Vergil, Dante’s long-time rival and twin brother. Devil May Cry 5 players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC will also be able to access all Vergil content in the “Playable Character: Vergil” downloadable content at a later date.

– Take the stylish action to a new level as Vergil, Dante’s long-time rival and twin brother. Devil May Cry 5 players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC will also be able to access all Vergil content in the “Playable Character: Vergil” downloadable content at a later date. New Gameplay Modes – Test your skills against the unique challenges of the new Legendary Dark Knight Mode and Turbo Mode. Legendary Dark Knight Mode – Fans seeking an added challenge can pit their skills and style against a Crazy amount of enemies in the perilous Legendary Dark Knight Mode. Turbo Mode – Adrenaline junkies can push their reaction times to the limit against the increased speed of Turbo Mode, which ups the rate of gameplay by 20 percent to allow for even more rapid and fluid combo opportunities.

– Test your skills against the unique challenges of the new Legendary Dark Knight Mode and Turbo Mode. Ascend the Bloody Palace – Tackle the increasingly difficult floors of the Bloody Palace challenge mode, originally introduced as free post-launch content for Devil May Cry 5. Only the most skilled demon hunters will make it to the top floor to face the ultimate challenge.

– Tackle the increasingly difficult floors of the Bloody Palace challenge mode, originally introduced as free post-launch content for Devil May Cry 5. Only the most skilled demon hunters will make it to the top floor to face the ultimate challenge. High-Octane Stylized Action – Play as four different characters: Nero, Dante, V, and the newly-added Vergil. Cut a path through the ruins of Redgrave City with each character using radically different play styles as they take on the teaming hordes of demons.

– Play as four different characters: Nero, Dante, V, and the newly-added Vergil. Cut a path through the ruins of Redgrave City with each character using radically different play styles as they take on the teaming hordes of demons. Groundbreaking Graphics – Developed with Capcom’s in-house proprietary RE engine, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition brings the visual quality to new heights, with graphics that utilize photorealistic character designs, stunning lighting and environmental effects. These superb visuals have been enhanced with ray tracing technology**, 4K visuals, and increased frame rates, all with minimal load times.

– Developed with Capcom’s in-house proprietary RE engine, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition brings the visual quality to new heights, with graphics that utilize photorealistic character designs, stunning lighting and environmental effects. These superb visuals have been enhanced with ray tracing technology**, 4K visuals, and increased frame rates, all with minimal load times. Vivid 3D Audio – Maintain their Smokin’ Sexy Style through the frenetic action and cutting chords by adapting to the sounds of enemy movements above, below, and to any side of your character with realistic detail.

As previously announced, the digital version will release alongside next-gen consoles, and will be available starting November 10th on Xbox and November 12th on PS5.