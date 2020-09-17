Sony’s most recent PS5 games event featured a slew of surprises. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition counted among the most notable. This version of Devil May Cry 5 will offer fans all of the bells and whistles of next-gen, in addition to a few extras. Better still, the Special Edition will launch on November 12th, alongside the PS5, for the price of $39.99.

For a closer look at Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, check out the announcement trailer in the following video:

With regards to next-gen upgrades, fans can expect a host of visual changes. For one, the addition of ray tracing means players will have a choice to make. To enable ray tracing is to prioritize resolution, which targets 4K at 30 frames per second. If players prioritize frame rate, they’ll be targeting 1080p at 60 frames per second. In selecting High Framerate Mode, players can experience DMC5 Special Edition at up to 120 frames per second–with the right display, of course.

Beyond visual enhancements, DMC5 Special Edition will take advantage of PS5’s fast loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense. In terms of the DualSense’s functionality, a PS Blog post from Capcom Producer Matt Walker notes: “When you press L2 to rev up Nero’s exceed, you’ll be able to feel the vibrations of the engine and the pull of the throttle.”

Capcom is also adding extra content to the Special Edition. One addition includes Turbo Mode, meaning the gameplay will become playable at 1.2x the normal speed. The Legendary Dark Knight difficulty represents another extra bit of content. Vergil as a playable character counts as perhaps the most significant addition. PS4 owners of the title shouldn’t feel left out, though. According to Walker, Playable Character: Vergil Paid DLC is coming to the PS4 “at a later date.”

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition and the PlayStation 5 hit store shelves in just a couple of months on November 12th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]