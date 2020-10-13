NeocoreGames, the team behind The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing, is bringing another legend to life with King Arthur: Knight’s Tale. A turn-based RPG, the title releases in the first quarter of 2021 on PC via Steam for $39.99. King Arthur: Knight’s Tale will come to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S platforms at a later time.

In unveiling the game, NeocoreGames also launched a Kickstarter campaign. Over the course of the next 30 days, the studio hopes to gain $149,997 in support from backers. The campaign ends next month on Thursday, November 12th at 7:41am CST.

For a quick look at what to expect from King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, check out the announcement trailer in the video linked below:

As the title suggests, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale is based on Arthurian mythology. It does offer a bit of a twist on the legendary tales, though. Most notably, Knight’s Tale serves as a “modern retelling of a classic Arthurian mythology story filtered through the dark fantasy tropes, a twist on the traditional tales of chivalry.”

Players will assume the role of King Arthur’s nemesis, Sir Mordred, the black knight who slayed The One, True King. As luck would have it, Arthur used his last breath to strike down Mordred. Thus, both men died. Both return in King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, with Mordred revived by The Lady of the Lake to once again end the life of Arthur Pendragon.

With regards to gameplay, NeocoreGames describes its latest as a cross between XCOM and “traditional, character-centric RPGs.” Players will select from 30 different heroes across five classes to build the most efficient team possible. Yet, focusing on knightly quests and rebuilding Camelot isn’t all there is to the experience. The narrative will additionally emphasize moral choices, all of which bear consequences “in a rogue-lite structure.”

[Source: NeocoreGames, Kickstarter via Gematsu]