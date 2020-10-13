Another developer has announced that its patching a PlayStation 4 game to make it work on the PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility.

Nacon’s PR and communication specialist, Hama Doucouré, has told Push Square that “TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 is not PS5 compatible at the moment but KT Racing is working on an update to make it 100 percent functional.” She added that the developer will share further details in due course.

Last weekend, DWVR developer suggested that PS4 games that aren’t compatible with the PS5 can potentially be patched to work. As we previously said, studios will understandably have to consider whether working on such patches is worth the effort or not. While DWVR is in the process of being updated to work on the PS5, Frozenbyte has told Push Square that 2016’s Shadwen won’t follow suit. In a statement, the studio said that the stealth-action title freezes on the loading screen, and because it’s an older title using an older engine, developers won’t be able to patch it.

For reference, here are the games that don’t currently work on the PS5:

DWVR (patch in progress)

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2 (patch in progress)

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen (won’t be patched)

Joe’s Diner

As long as this list doesn’t grow, well over “99 percent” of PS4 games will work on the PS5.

[Source: Push Square]