Sony recently provided a list of ten PlayStation 4 games that aren’t compatible with the PlayStation 5‘s backwards compatibility feature, but the developer of one of them has suggested that these games could be patched to work.

As spotted by This Gen Gaming, one of the developers behind DWVR took to Reddit (vblanco) and wrote:

DWVR dev here. I’m working on a patch to fix the issue. Hopefully, it can arrive before the PS5 releases. I will also see if the game can be improved for that PS5 Boost Mode, but need to experiment a lot first.

vblanco did not want to provide any further details, but did add that DWVR currently “just doesn’t launch on the PS5 for some odd reason.” “Quite weird, given that I’m using Unreal Engine like so many other games that do work fine.”

This does make us wonder if the other nine non-compatible titles could run on the PS5 as well. However, studios will understandably have to consider whether working on such patches is worth the effort or not.

For reference, here’s the full list of non-compatible titles:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

Worth noting that Sony has said that the aforementioned list is “subject to change and excludes demos, media, and non-game applications.” However, it’s unclear if the company expects this list to grow.

[Source: This Gen Gaming]