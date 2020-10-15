Season Pass 2 for Borderlands 3 is right around the corner, with a scheduled release date of November 10th. The fresh batch of content introduces a new Skill Tree for each of the game’s Vault Hunters. A standalone game mode, Arms Race, will enter the mix as well. Gearbox plans to unleash all of the above and more via two new add-ons in Season Pass 2–Designer’s Cut and Director’s Cut. In addition, the four Vault Hunters are on track to receive additional skins. More details about the skins should surface sometime later this month.

Content in Designer’s Cut goes live first on November 10th. This will give players access to a brand-new Skill Tree for each Vault Hunter. Designer’s Cut will also feature the standalone Arms Race mode. The Director’s Cut, on the other hand, won’t arrive until spring 2021. As such, details on what that content entails presently remain under wraps.

Gearbox developers intend to share additional information about the Designer’s Cut starting October 20th via Twitch streams. Throughout that week, members of the Borderlands Creator Team will host four separate livestreams, each one showcasing hands-on gameplay and other surprises.

The streaming schedule is as follows:

October 20, 9:00am PST – Amara and FL4K new Skill Tree reveals with Borderlands Creator Team livestreams

October 22, 9:00am PST – Moze and Zane new Skill Tree reveals with Borderlands Creator Team livestreams

October 29, 9:00am PST – A new episode of The Borderlands Show premieres, featuring the new Arms Race mode, developer interviews, and much more

October 30, 9:00am PST – The Bordercast streams the very first live play-through of Arms Race, with special guests

Gearbox’s announcement of Season Pass 2 comes on the heels of news regarding the studio’s next-gen plans for Borderlands 3. Earlier this week, the team confirmed that a free upgrade for the shooter will arrive day-and-date with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

[Source: 2K Newsroom]