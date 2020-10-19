Free Black Lives Matter PS4 Theme Now Available From Sony

The PS5 may be just around the corner (and its support for themes has come into question after the UI reveal), but you can continue to customize your PS4 dashboard and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement with the free Black Lives Matter PS4 theme from Sony, available now.

Show your support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement with this new PS4 theme, out now for free at PS Store. pic.twitter.com/mN1PnFHPdl — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 19, 2020

You can get the free Black Lives Matter PS4 theme on the PS Store.

The free Black Lives Matter PS4 theme is a static theme featuring the stark and simple yellow on black design seen in the image above. The upper tray changes the image to four vertical gray stripes with the characters “#BLM” across them. The theme also has custom PS4 system icons to match the yellow and black theme, though it does not feature any special sound effects or ambient background music, custom or otherwise.

Sony showed its public support for the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year following the murder of George Floyd by police. The company postponed the planned June 4th PS5 reveal live stream for a full week, going completely silent on Twitter in order to “stand back and allow more important voices to be heard” in a time when the global conversation had turned to the racial injustices and police brutality faced by Black people. At the time, Sony also issued a statement denouncing systemic racism and violence against the Black community.

The free PS4 theme follows various efforts by other developers to support Black Lives Matter this year, including a pin and Destiny 2 theme from Bungie, in-game loading screens for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone (its Season 4 was also delayed by a week), and custom “I Can’t Breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” shirts in NBA 2K20.